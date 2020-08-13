Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDS.A shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

