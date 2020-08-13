Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. Bank Ozk posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 78.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

