Zacks: Brokerages Expect China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) to Post $1.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover China Biologic Products.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBPO shares. BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO opened at $106.06 on Thursday. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $93.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter worth about $626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 82.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in China Biologic Products by 15,063.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 32.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in China Biologic Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

