Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Smart Global reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays lowered Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.62 million, a P/E ratio of -212.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

