ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491,398.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $2.15 million and $491,398.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002483 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000161 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 230,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,865,121 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.