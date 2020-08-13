Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,773 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,289. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.