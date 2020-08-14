$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to announce earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $10.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $16.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 229.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,329,000 after acquiring an additional 794,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after acquiring an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,353,000 after acquiring an additional 451,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 249,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 996.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 274,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,949,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $182.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.96. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

