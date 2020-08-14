$1.74 EPS Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.11. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

