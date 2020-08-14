$1.77 Million in Sales Expected for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to announce $1.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $10.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.74 million, with estimates ranging from $48.46 million to $159.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMT. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

