$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $172.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.