$1.91 EPS Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

NYSE UNP opened at $189.72 on Friday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.89. The firm has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,051.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.5% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 95,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 43.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

