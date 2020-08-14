$11.16 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to post sales of $11.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.32 million to $12.76 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $9.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $54.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.56 million to $56.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.22 million, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $55.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%.

FPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.60 million, a P/E ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.