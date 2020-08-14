$2.69 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.94. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $284.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,134,000. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.