$262.37 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $262.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.30 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $250.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

CyrusOne stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,603,774. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 239,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 12.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

