$270.85 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report sales of $270.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.70 million to $277.00 million. Interface reported sales of $348.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura raised their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Interface by 417.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Interface by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

