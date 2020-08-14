$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infosys by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,149,000 after buying an additional 4,437,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 116.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,483,000 after purchasing an additional 472,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 133.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 18,687,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

