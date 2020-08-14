500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $3.67. 500.com shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 37,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $161.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 79.51% and a negative net margin of 1,781.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 500.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 500.com by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 500.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

