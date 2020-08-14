$73.36 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce $73.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.60 million and the highest is $73.97 million. QAD reported sales of $76.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $302.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.37 million to $304.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $328.24 million, with estimates ranging from $318.75 million to $339.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QADA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

QAD stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $876.45 million, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.00. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,200 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $133,952.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,172,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,671,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,166,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,928,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,990 shares of company stock worth $1,677,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in QAD by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in QAD by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QAD by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

