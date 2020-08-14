$77.87 Million in Sales Expected for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce $77.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.74 million to $79.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted sales of $71.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year sales of $281.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.86 million to $286.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.17 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DZSI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

