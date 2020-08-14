77,923 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,245,000 after acquiring an additional 767,139 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $997,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 198,472 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

