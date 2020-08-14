$84.08 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce $84.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.37 million and the highest is $162.80 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $344.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $696.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.36 million to $801.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,032 shares of company stock worth $999,462 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $15,172,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

