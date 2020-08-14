Aave (LEND) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00003622 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $554.26 million and approximately $79.27 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $745.59 or 0.06334329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003423 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029746 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

