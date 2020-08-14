ADMA Biologics (ADMA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2020 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

8/6/2020 – ADMA Biologics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – ADMA Biologics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – ADMA Biologics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 11.10. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $76,818. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

