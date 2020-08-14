Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Up 104.2% in March

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the March 15th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 320.4 days.

WZZAF opened at $43.68 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Adyen

