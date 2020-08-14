AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,981 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

