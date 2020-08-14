AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,226 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Square from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.48.

Square stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.13.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,366.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

