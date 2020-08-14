AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,067 shares of company stock worth $4,327,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $48.10 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Citigroup lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

