AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,769,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,525,000 after purchasing an additional 711,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,497,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,464.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,630,000.

VTIP stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.