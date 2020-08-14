AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $420.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.28. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $425.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

