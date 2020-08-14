AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,180 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after buying an additional 921,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chubb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $102,592,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after purchasing an additional 804,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE CB opened at $130.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

