AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 122,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

