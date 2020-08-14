AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,399 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 141.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

