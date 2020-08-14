AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,543 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,158,000 after purchasing an additional 172,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,444,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 510,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,718,000 after purchasing an additional 868,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

