AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 287.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock opened at $229.98 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $232.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.