AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $283.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

