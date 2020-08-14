AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 613.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $41,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $9,289,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

