AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

