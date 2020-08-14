AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $386,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

