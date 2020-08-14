AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5,464.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 324,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 318,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 402.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $4,139,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $98.40 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45.

