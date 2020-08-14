AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 11.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

