AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,301 shares of company stock worth $13,064,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NYSE CL opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.