AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147,303 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 413.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,055.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of DAL opened at $29.09 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.