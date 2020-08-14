AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.83% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 176,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $96.29.

