AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,427 shares of company stock worth $575,307. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

