AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,884 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,101,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95.

