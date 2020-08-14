AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.69.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

