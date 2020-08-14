Agrello (DLT) Price Hits $0.0634 on Major Exchanges

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Agrello token can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $1.40 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $745.59 or 0.06334329 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003423 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id.

