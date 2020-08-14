Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.47

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $17.49. Air Canada shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 4,961,821 shares changing hands.

AC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cormark lowered shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -2.26.

Air Canada Company Profile (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

