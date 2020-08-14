Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,900 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 2,744,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 615.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Aixtron has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $14.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIXXF shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

