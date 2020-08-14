Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,022.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,397.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

